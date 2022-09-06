The Art of deal making is very important for successful people. This is an area where many people fail. Great ideas, but they fail to convince anyone to buy their idea.

People will always judge you based on certain standards when they meet you for the first time. It’s a basic human nature to judge you by the first look at you. We all do that, hence, the saying: “First impression is the last impression.” When someone meets you for the first time, within themselves they ask two important questions.

1. Can I trust him/her? 2. Can I respect him/her?

This is understood as friendliness or competence. It will determine whether you are warm or competent. Often, we wish to be both.

However, it relieves most of the situations you are in. Although most people wish to still come across people that are competent, especially when applying for a job, it is the trustworthiness and warmth that other people are looking for in you.

From an evolutionary perspective, it is more crucial to our survival to know whether a person deserves our trust, and while competence is considered as an important trait, which a person can possess, competence is evaluated only after trust is established. Focusing too much on preserving your strength can have a negative result. For instance, very intelligent personalities who are so often concerned about showing how smart and talented they are regularly skip social events, never ask for help, rarely socialize and as a result portray an unapproachable image.

These types of people may have high hopes but somehow, they stay unemployed or fail to win deals. They won’t get job offers because they appear untrustworthy and unreliable simply because they didn’t let people know them better or see that they are warm too and that will pave way for trust to prevail. If someone you are trying to influence doesn’t trust you, you’ re not going to get far. In fact, you might even elicit suspicion because of the possibility of encountering manipulation.

A warm, trustworthy person who is also strong elicits admiration but only after you have established trust, which will become strength.