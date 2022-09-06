State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with Police have arrested and arraigned Kyagaba Charles, a businessman before chief Magistrates Court Entebbe on charges of Malicious damage to a house belonging to Kyomuhangi Margret found in Ziru Village, Wakiso district. He has been remanded until 19/09/2022.

It’s alleged that the accused and other three who are still at large, on 23rd April 2022 unlawfully destroyed a house structure belonging to Kyomuhangi claiming that she built a house on his Kibanja.

The land in Ziru belongs to the Catholic Church and it is occupied by bibanja owners including Kyomuhangi.

Kyomuhangi bought her kibanja from Nayiga Queen Mary however, Kyagaba claimed before selling the land to the complainant, Nayiga had given him the land for having assisted her to chase away the illegal occupants on the property in question.

So the accused kyagaba with others who include; Kabuusu Benon, Komakech and Wasswa who are his employees forcefully demolished Kyomuhangi’s house with the view that she bought the land fraudulently from Nayiga, which was not the case.

Following the incident, the victim complained to Entebbe Police Station but she was not assisted. She later complained to the State House Anti- Corruption Unit which took on the case. They arrested Kyagaba, arraigned him in Court and he was charged.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Kyagaba is involved in several others land disputes in Entebbe where he claims kibanja interest on people’s land using illegal obtained courts documents to get various orders as a basis of his claims of ownership.