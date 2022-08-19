Like a typical salesman, I smartly and confidently entered the interview room ready to make the best sale of myself. I had feigned sickness at my place of work just for that interview. I had foregone sales appointments just for that job. I needed that job badly. The villager in me believed that that job would change my life for the better.

Before the panel of three men and one lady – I didn’t get their names – the chairman first asked for my name to which I answered precisely as, “I’m Mukhwana Eric Stephen:”

The next question was, “Mukhwana, what is your latest qualification?”

I answered, “Higher Diploma in Marketing.”

He asked again, “Do you have any degree of any kind?

I answered, “No.”

The interview ended.

His last words were, “We are very sorry. We cannot continue with the interview. Government does not allow us to do so. Our minimum qualification is a degree.

But you passed our aptitude test highly. You were among the best. In future, when you see an advert calling for Assistant Revenue Officers (ARO), apply with confidence and indicate that you passed RO aptitude test.” That was it.

That is how I was denied the job. They wanted a degree of any kind. They never wanted my skills. They never wanted my competence. They never wanted my character. My excellent show at their aptitude exam meant nothing to them. They wanted just a degree.

In 2003, I enrolled for a Bachelor of International Business which I did casually and graduated in 2006. I have acquired several other qualifications and awards. Apart from the good feel that I’m a university graduate, I don’t think I’m using that qualification.

I don’t believe in mere degrees or paper qualification.

At one time, I wanted to call a press conference to BURN all qualifications and remain as ME – not limited to papers.

I’m still towing an idea of starting an out-of-class and not-for-tuition knowledge program, “UNIVERSITY OF EVERYWHERE” with tagline “WE KEEP LEARNING, WE DON’T GRADUATE” to build skills of those those who need it.

Perhaps, it will happen one day.