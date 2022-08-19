President Yoweri Museveni has today received a delegation from the Bochasa Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) community that was led by the African region leader, Mr. Sadhu Priyavratdes. The BAPS World leader is Mr. Mahant Swami Maharaj who is based in India.

“I welcome the BAPS Community to celebrate 100 years of their leader. I wish you a happy celebration,” President Museveni told the delegation.

On his part, the African leader of BAPS, Mr. Priyavratdes, informed President Museveni about their exhibition that is in progress in Kampala. He informed the President that BAPS focuses on family values. He revealed that the world celebrations are slated to take place from December this year up to January 2023.

He added that they also care for the ill, with particular attention to eye and dental care.