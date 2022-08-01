On 23rd March this year 2022, President Museveni appointed Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners and their Deputies in a move that saw new faces on the list, some transferred and a few retired. Shortly after, the new appointees took over offices in their respective stations across the nation and started discharging their duties.

However, many of them had not been oriented into office but despite this struggled to go about their duty with some challenges and contradictions.

Monday 25th July 2022, was a memorable day for them as the over 300 RDCs/RCCs and Deputies were driven to the National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi for an induction and orientation retreat that lasted seven days ending Sunday 31st July 2022. The ready commissioners boarded buses that had been prepared at Kololo Airstrip to lead them to their destination to be tooled on how to go about their business. The Minister for Presidency Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda under whose docket the new appointees fall, organized the weeklong retreat that came at the right time. This is a welcome move that is expected to see the commissioners execute duty in a more professional manner. Minister Babalanda and her team at the Office of the President led by the Secretary, Office of the President Hajj Yunus Kakande are credited for choosing the right choice of facilitators who lectured the RDCs/RCCs on different topics ranging from ideology, security, mindset change among others.

While opening the retreat on Tuesday 26th July, Babalanda challenged them to serve Ugandans diligently since they represent the image of the President in their respective districts and cities.

Indeed, the Office of the RDC is an important one that should be taken in high regard by the office holders and the people they serve. The onus is now on the commissioners to implement what they have learnt at Kyankwanzi to serve Ugandans better. The Minister issued guidelines to the commissioners that were clearly compiled in a booklet which they can consult at anyone time.

Babalanda warned them that there shall be no more excuses of non-performance and sleeping on the job after the weeklong retreat. She also sternly warned those who interfere with her work or planning to do so, saying she will not accept such kind of influence. This is s strong message to the saboteurs or the so called “powerful politicians’ who had made it a habit to interfere with her work.

The facilitators who lectured to the team at Kyankwanzi were carefully drawn from different Ministries, Departments and Agencies and indeed retooled the RDCs and RCCs well.

Being the heads of District Security committees (DSCs) in their areas of jurisdiction, they got tips from different security agencies on how they can effectively ensure security and also use intelligence information constructively.

Security Minister Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi, Chief of Defence Forces represented by Maj. Gen. Henry Matsiko the force’s Chief Political Commissar, Police Director of Operations SCP John Nuwagira, Police Director for Crime Intelligence Brig. Chris Ddamulira , ISO Deputy Director General Lt. Col. Emmanuel Mutabaazi and the Director NALI Brig. Gen. Charles Kisembo widely tackled the issues of security , cooperation , coordination , conscious behaviour and others.

Other knowledgeable facilitators included the Executive Director of National Planning Authority Dr. Joseph Muvawala, Equal Opportunities Commission Member Habib Seruwagi, Minister of State for Cooperatives Frederick Ngobi Gume , 1st NRM National Vice chairman Al Hajj Moses Kigongo , Deputy IGG , Director General of Uganda AIDS Commission Nelson Musoba , the Director of Public Prosecution Jane Frances Abodo , Principal Judge Flavian Zeija and others.

The call for a concerted effort to fight corruption was a key message from every speaker. Head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke equipped the participants with skills they can use to wipe out the wide vice and asked them to work with the Unit and other anti-corruption agencies.

Vice President Maj. Rtd Jessica Alupo closed the retreat with a warning to the commissioners to desist from being used by politicians through involving themselves in unnecessary political fights. She challenged them not to be desk officers who wait from offices but should have ears and feelers on the ground to obtain first hand intelligence that will in turn help them extend services to the people.

With such skills and knowledge passed on, all eyes are now on you the Resident District and City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and deputies to execute your mandate. The world is watching.

The writer is a Senior Journalist and the Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Presidency.

Email: bstevendunstan44@gmail.com