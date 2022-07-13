Busoga is like the Democratic Republic of Congo: Extremely rich in minerals but extremely poor financially and mind-wise. In fact these days Busoga is publicly known to be the poorest region in Uganda. But we are not told that Busoga is actually the richest region in both Uganda and East Africa, and is only challenged in mineral wealth by some region in China.

Mindwise, poverty of the mind does not allow our leaders in Busoga to organise, not agonise, amidst enormous wealth. Instead, we see most of our educated and financially rich migrating to Buganda and constructing buildings there, educating their children there, and disconnecting themselves from their mineral rich motherland, Busoga, and denouncing it as a land of poverty. Many, in fact, have sold their land to foreigners, mainly from Western Uganda, in order to settle in and build Buganda.

Busoga politicians excel in conflict generation, not conflict resolution. Many are now with Team MTK (Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta) or Team MK (Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Those who are Members of Parliament are happy spending all their time in Kampala, or moving between Kampala and Rwakitura seeking favours from the President or reporting each other to him.

Kyabazingaship is really more confined to Bugembe than dispersed throughout Busoga. Focus is more on royalty than building effectiveness in organising Basoga to benefit maximally from their mineral wealth, water wealth and the four dams – Bujagali, Owen Falls Dam, Owen Falls Extension Dam and Isimba Dam.

Lake Victoria is now almost exclusively owned by Chinese, who mine it for sand and exploit it for Mputa (Nile perch or Lates niloticus), fresh water, and probably the so-called elements of power said to be abundant at the bottom of the Lake. These are minerals that are used in high tech industries such as those for computers and mobile phone.

Basoga be one active during elections when they are organised to elect President Tibuhaburwa Museveni.After that they relapse rumours and sabotaging each other, or hunting each other because they belong to different

Political Faiths. While they do this foreigners are continuing to convince many of them to sell their mineral-rich land. After selling their land they either migrate to Buganda, buy motorcycles or send their children into slavery in the Middle East. Or else land thieves from elsewhere register the land, which is not theirs , or come at night and fence it off as theirs, and send the owners away into untold poverty.

Busoga is slowly dying for foreigners to exploit and get wealthy at the expense of its people.

If there are stupidity and foolishness, they are too much in Busoga among the leaders and the led, and among the literate and illiterate, educated and uneducated.

There is need for Basoga to be conscientised and empowered to own their future rather than sell it to foreigners. If we do not do that, then our children and grandchildren have no future.

We should make every Musoga know that the alliance between Uganda’s governors and the Chinese does not augur well for Busoga. The ultimate thing is to steak all our wealth and keep us in perpetual financial, material and mind poverty.

I have told you Basoga ——–the leaders and the led, the educated and uneducated, young and old, literate and illiterate. Busoga is going, and has done so, to foreigners. Foreigners already own so much of our future. We are letting down the future of our children. We are happy when the young get out of Busoga.

Kyabazingaship wake up! Basoga wake up!

Handouts are our undoing.

Never say the old man did not play his part when he had the opportunity to do so. Share these thoughts of mine with as many Basoga as possible. My thoughts are my contribution.

For God and Busoga

For God and My Country