Members of Parliament from Lango want a thorough investigation into the murder of the former acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Bukwo district, Charles Robert Ogwang.

According to the Police, the Ogwang was murdered by an armed gang who also set his car ablaze on 08 July 2022 at Kiryowa Village along Bombo Road. It is also said that he was shot 26 times as one of the assailants recorded a video.

These concerns of the legislators were raised during the plenary sitting of Tuesday, 12 July 2022 chaired by Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

Legislators are concerned that Ogwang’s assassination might intimidate other CAOs from performing their duties as accounting officers.

“As we talk now, CAOs are in fear because in most of these local governments, they are at logger heads with district chairpersons. With cancellation of their appointments, I do not know how the government programmes will run,” Kole South County MP, Hon. Peter Ocen said.

The Chairperson of the Lango Parliamentary Group, Hon. Judith Alyek said Police in its investigation should not treat lightly the alleged rift between the deceased and Bukwo District leaders, saying there is documentary evidence to support the allegations.

“We know for the time Ogwang worked at Bukwo District, there have been documents and reports of conflicts between him and district leaders and a number of allegations were made against him,” said Alyek.

She tabled a letter by Bukwo District Chairperson on the behavior of the deceased.

The Lango MPs also want government to accord the late Ogwang a decent burial which according to Alyek will take place on Saturday, 16 July 2022.

MPs also asked the Minister of Internal Affairs to update Parliament on Ogwang’s murder at the earliest time possible.

Tayebwa advised MPs to refrain from making any conclusions on matters of criminal nature which under investigation

“What we should demand is that thorough investigations are done and if the Police feels that information can be made public without compromising the case in any manner, then we can be updated,” he said.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja said she was hopeful that justice in Ogwang’s case will be served following clues that Police has obtained from the suspected assassins.

“I want to grieve for the loss of our brother; Police has made some arrests and they are doing investigations. I believe we shall get culprits this time around. Fortunately, there are were mistakes they made and there are clues,” Nabbanja said.