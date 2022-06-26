Sudanese youth who are being lured to conduct demonstrations and protests in the streets must be rational and wise.You must look at the interests of your country and not be led by the calls of those who do not want goodness or progress for your country, sabotaging private and public properties, closing the streets and blocking them, disrupting the movement of life, and above all exposing lives to unjustified death.

All this is for no benefit and does not serve you a cause or a purpose, but rather aggravates the situation and complicates the scene, and the only affected is the homeland and the overpowered people. You must unite for the interest of your country and its future, discard differences and turn towards the reconstruction and development of your country, through genuine national initiatives without external dictates or hidden agendas, and then you will realize the value of the homeland and how much it is worth sacrificing for it.

Young people, beware of extremism, and beware of ethnic, regional and tribal revolution. There must be a homeland that accommodates everyone, and the social base for democratic transition must be expanded.

Politically it is necessary to expand the base of participation and avoid excluding others. The group you exclude will definitely turn to the other side and be your opponent. The minimum must be agreed upon; the transitional period must be managed in a spirit of consensus and preparation for holding free and fair elections after the transitional period, which is not recommended to exceed the specified date so that it would not be the opponent of the exercise of good democratic practice.

Young people, do not destroy your country, for the destruction of the country and its ruin is necessarily considered a source of strength for the enemies, great service to them, gains for their economy and money that feeds their coffers. look at the countries around you that preceded you to ruin and destruction, what have they gained other than heartbreak, pain and regret where regret and remorse are of no use, and now they wish that history could turn back in time?

Oh young people, oh you who refuse dialogue, you who raise the slogan “no dialogue, no partnership, no bargaining,” how can you, in this situation, reach safety without sitting down and debating until you reach the minimum and more commonalities that unite you. The inevitable result of such slogan is the blockage of the political horizon, more crises, the disruption of the movement of life and the stagnation in one station, and perhaps resorting to the foreigner with agendas and falling into his arms, and then paying the price dearly.

In the prevailing circumstances now, it is not enough to demand that the Sovereign Council hands over power to civilians and return to before October 25, 2021 AD, while there is none that has been constituted through a popular electoral process. The former cabinet of ministers, constituted through unconstitutional partisan quotas, was even rejected by street protests.

Currently, efforts are being made by local, regional and international stakeholders, particularly the African Union and the United Nations, with the aim of bringing about a national dialogue between the various conflicting groups and this is a very welcome gesture.

There are pure national initiatives on which good people of the Sudanese people were founded, on top of which is the National Accord Document, which is supported by a broad base. It is an initiative built on the common denominators between the people of Sudan. It is a purely Sudanese document that expresses the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people.

Addressing disparate conflicts is of paramount importance and the early Sudanese realized this to generate a national consensus among them rather than inviting outside influences to make matters worse for them.

Therefore, it is important that all players remain within their mandate enshrined in diplomatic norms. The armed forces should pay more attention to ensuring the safety of Sudan’s lands, citizens and property.

The foreign legion of ambassadors should also steer clear of roles outside their diplomatic norms, such as provoking and facilitating mass protests. And political activists must collectively speak out against the prevailing foreign behavior that encourages youth to disorderly and drug abuse before urging them to dare to engage in physical confrontations with the security forces. These are, in the end, the same young people who will be governed by any new political formation.

As expected, the international community and regional bodies such as the United Nations and the African Union can play an active observer and facilitator role in the purely Sudanese dialogue processes with the specific aim of providing the necessary logistical and financial support.

You have to trust yourselves as Sudanese and agree that the principle of resolving the Sudanese crisis through the Sudanese is a matter related to national security and the security of the future. In certain historical circumstances and circumstances, the current reality is different and puts the pen in the hands of the Sudanese to write, of their own free will, their future document and define their interests.

Young people do not occupy yourselves by talking now about crucial and major strategic issues, for the transitional period throughout history and times cannot bear such a discussion. No one is empowered to decide on major national issues, such as the permanent constitution, the relationship of religion and the state, and foreign relations and how Sudan is governed. These issues are decided by parliament ,the elected government and popular referendum.

This can only be in the shadow of an elected government delegated by the people through free and fair elections.

Therefore, it requires that the people agree on an independent technocratic government that will manage the transitional period and prepare the Sudanese political stage for the elections by starting to form the census commissions, the electoral commission, the distribution of electoral districts, the enactment of the law of parties and other entitlements of the democratic transition process.

Democracy is an essential factor in the stability of Sudan and Africa as a whole. Any group that chooses an opposite path to dialogue and democracy are hostile to Sudan, Africa and all humanity. There is no need to continue bypassing the popular will and striving to re-hijack the Sudanese revolution and impose agendas that have nothing to do with the revolution or the interests of the people. The result of all of this is creating daily battles without a fight, deceiving young people and pushing them to the hell of death daily for no reason.

Young people, Sudan with its distinguished geopolitical location coupled with its rich capabilities and resources, including mineral, animal and agricultural wealth, and above all human wealth, all of this gives it a dire opportunity to jump the pole, compensate for the years of failure and make a major breakthrough to get out of the successive crises towards a better situation and a brilliant future, that only requires unification of word and the joining of ranks to make Sudan an influential force and get out of the wills’ attempt on it through the entrance of extortion resulting from the series of conflict tools that were practiced against it and from unilateral sanctions and the approach to crisis-making and others, which make Sudan always captive under the pressures of economic deterioration, pressure from the street and the temptation to provide money and strategic goods.

Finally, young people, preserve your homeland and your souls, and do not throw yourself into destruction, and follow the voice of reason and wisdom, and conduct a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue. You will win what you want and you will never be disappointed.

Fatuma Ahmed is a Sudanese national who lives in Uganda.