I did not tell you that I had backache for a number of years and spent millions to get it cured without success. Then as I was about to enter a plane for Egypt in 2009, I met an Ethiopian who noticed I had extreme pain in my back. He told me he had spent millions to treat his backache without success. He took me to some place in Entebbe Airport and told mehe had been saved millions by some one teaching him what to do:

1. Sitting straight so that the Centre of gravity/gravitational pull passes through the backbone, not the shoulders or lower part of the back.

2. Always standing straight so that the centre of gravity/gravitational pull can pass through the backbone to the ground.

3. Every morning and every evening lie on abdomen and lift and lower yourself ten times like a lizard.

4. Do not lie on your back because at the lower end of the back, just above the buttocks, the vertebral coloumn is S-shaped. Lying on the back stretched it and causes pain.

5. So when sleeping, sleep on your abdomen and on your sides.

After three or four days the back pain disappears without paying a coin!

Fare thee well.