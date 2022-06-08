The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Museveni, has today held meetings with the Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of South Sudan, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kemba, and the Deputy Speaker Chamber of Deputies of Parliament of Rwanda, Rt. Hon. Edda Mukabagwisa.

In the meeting with Rt. Hon. Kemba and his delegation, attended by the Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among and her Deputy, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, at State House, Entebbe, President Museveni cautioned the people of South Sudan to plan for national elections in future.

“If you conduct elections, the nation will not have arguments to answer the questions of ‘who and what’ regarding governance of the country because the elections minimise arguments and internal quarrels,” the President said, adding that “elections are an approval for ‘legitimacy expression’”.

The President emphasised that the “who and what” questions make the political situation difficult.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Kemba assured the President that South Sudan is at peace.

Later, President Museveni met with Rt. Hon. Mukabagwiza who was accompanied by High Commissioner Joseph Rutabana and MP Munyanjeyo Theogene. Discussions centered on the common socioeconomic and political ties that the two sister countries share since time immemorial.

President Museveni expressed his gratitude, on behalf of Ugandans, to the two visiting Speakers for honouring the occasion at which he presented the “State of the Nation Address” that took place yesterday June 7, at Kololo National Ceremonial ground in Kampala.