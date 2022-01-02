You spend the whole night praying to God to ‘bless your new year’ but the old desiccated spirit of despair, cynicism and pessimism in you may just block those blessings and your prayer is like water off a duck’s back – wasted.

Beware of a negative spirit which scoffs even at the rising of the sun. A spirit which believes that nothing is new and all is done. Actually it is a spirit of death…

Beware of a festering spirit, rancid with last year’s bitterness and hurts and wanting to use them as ‘balance brought forward’ to obstruct all progress into the future.

A New Year means new thinking, conversion transformation, starting again with everything and everyone.

If prayer helps you to do this, pray on.

Happy New Year