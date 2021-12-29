Even after years of existence, alternative political parties cannot hold political rallies anywhere in Uganda without being oppressed. Only NRM (O) is free to hold political rallies. It has been like this for years since 1996. We now see institutions surely collapsing as political parties put a lot of faith in the Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD).

The political parties themselves are increasingly dysfunctional, in keeping with President Tibuhaburwa Museveni’s declaration at his sweating in for a 5th term as President that “There will be no political parties by the year 2020”.

The political parties leaders are bracing to go and meet President Tibuhaburwa Museveni at his Rwakitura home after a long time of quiescence.

It is unlikely that they the meeting will discuss freedom of political parties, which have been in chains since 1986.

It is likely their concern is more on the 36 billion shillings given to political parties, including NRM (O), of which to date the latter has been getting the lion’s share. But why waste public money on inactive political parties that only become active during elections organised by the NRM(O) government, and which they must lose?

Question: What is IPOD for?