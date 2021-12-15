We have a new Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere.

Alleluia, God is very good.

This is an Advent not a Christmas gift because we are still in Advent.

Christmas may bring more still

Advent is about waiting…not anxiously but joyfully, with expectation.

We waited to be given a bishop.

Now we await his installation and his ‘taking canonical possession of the archdiocese’.

We await to be shepherded by him since he is no longer mere apostolic administator – or caretaker of the Archdiocese – a limited role.

With a new leader there will always be old and new expectations.

Will things be as they were, or very different, or a bit of both?

There is excitement but mixed with some apprehension.

So it was with John the Baptist who excited all with his claim of the approaching kingdom of God and of ‘one who who is coming after me to baptize you with fire and the Holy Spirit’.

Yet he also preached repentance, causing unease to those with a vested interest in the old order which somehow permitted ‘sin tolerance’.

During advent we ‘prepare the way’ and ‘make the ‘crooked paths straight’.

This means to look at personal, ‘archdiocesanal’ and national sins, which obstruct grace and charity…It is for own benefit to ckear the path of obstacles for the Lord to come

We must then prepare for a ‘great keap forward’ with God hoping to overcome our own short coming and all injustices, corruption and abuse of authority which feature in all our families and institutions.

We trust and pray for our new shepherd, Archbishop-elect Paul, who we believe is the image of Christ in our midst – the ‘one who was to come’.

‘Do not be afraid, rise, take up your bed and walk.’ is this year’⁷ùs Archdiocesan motto.

Fear produces ‘fight or flight’ respinse but prudence tells us which to do and when.

Being Christian witness and assuming great responsibilities challenges us to the core, and fear attends it whether one is a bishop or a parent or a religious, or a diocesan priest.

Yet “Do not be afraid” are still Gods word through Isaiah.

We and the bishop need support and prayer for the grace of perseverance and integrity.

No one can do it on their own.

Being a bishop, especially an Archbishop, is an unenviable, humbling task.

Yet God will have prepared him ‘called when still in his mother’s womb’ like Jeremiah or John the Baptizer.

Bp Ssemogerere is familiar with Kampala Archiocese having been here before in several prominent roles. That is a plus.

Bishop Ssemogere’s disarming simplicity, charm and approachability mean he will not struggle to earn favour and trust, he already attracts it. Another plus.

We are indebted to Luweero Diocese who also gave us the previous Archbishop, Cyprian Lwanga, who returned to the Lord in April.

Maybe Luweero Diocese (now a vacant See ) will have to get used to sacrificing its bishops to its parent, Kampala!

Shall we call Luweero Diocese an Archbishop’s novitiate!

More seriously, as we pray for or new Archbishop we should remember to pray also for Luweero, so they too will soon be rewarded with a new bishop, who will lead them to greater heights.

As we join hands with our new Archbishop let us be a ‘team of light’.

We send our affection and prayers to him.

HAPPY ADVENT