I had written a long piece analysing and exposing this whole façade of an investigation, but it disappeared just before I clicked “Post”. Whenever that happens, I always abandon the piece. It is one way that God tells me to stay away from jail or being Kashoggied!!! Yes, I listen to my God all the time.

Without reproducing the detail and coherence of the abandoned piece, let me ask some silly questions that other silly minds can use to comprehend all this.

1. Does any sensible mind believe that Thomas Nkulungira a.k.a Tonku actually killed Brenda Karamuzi and hid the body in a septic tank at his home?

2. Did Gen. Kale Kayihura finally pay rent to jailbird Kato Kajubi for staying in his Muyenga house for such a long time and did Kato Kajubi actually sacrifice a child?

3. Didn’t the venerable Uganda Police declare and seal off Johnson Ulrich’s Office on Uganda House as a crime scene for issuing a damning draft audit report on the Office of the Auditor General? What was the role of Rebecca Kadaga and Nathan Nandala Mafabi in all this? How did this conclude and where is the audit report on the activities of the Office of the Auditor General since 2005?

4. What high profile audit assignments has Francis Onebe’s Price and King Audit firm undertaken in the recent past?

5. Which members of the Ugandan mad tiger [a.k.a Mafia] have had altercations with Francis Onebe in recent memory?

6. What about the footnote in the whole story of the disappearing security guard resurfacing and then we have the body in the septic tank? Who is fooling who?

Roger Stone said, “The media is two things: They’re either evil or they’re lazy, or they’re both. And if you understand that, you can do whatever you want.”

Over to you Ugandan security and Uganda Mafia.

As usual, we are fools and we’re here for the long ride. Go ahead and give Onebe a speedy fake trial and have him convicted for the murder of his wife.

In my own words to my tormentors, I always say, “Today is your day, have it and enjoy it, in the fullness of time, mine too shall come and I shall enjoy it and may be put one past you. ”

It is definitely not Onebe’s day. The truth shall only be known in the fullness of time.