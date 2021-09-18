If we agree that Covid-19 has changed our lifestyle and the nation’s landscape, then let’s agree to change the way we see things. The issue of schools, schooling and education for example has left us at a T-junction.

Two years later, our children can’t go to school.

Is school an institution where children or adults go to receive formal education? If your answer is yes, I implore you to think again.

Home is not an institution but could provide the best schooling and education for your child. We have been brought up to think that education is in schools; but that is far from the truth. Education is a concept.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

So if you agree with me that school is not necessarily an institution and you can also agree with me that education is just a concept, then the headliner; “Schools will open in Jan 2022” should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Don’t get angry, stop being shocked. Think outside the box. These people want to control your mind not just your circumstances to the extent that you now think schooling and education depends on them. That they decide when your child should be or should not be educated. That they decide whether your child should be educated at all. That without schools, your child is finished. In turn they expect you to beg and call on them to save you. And then they open and you call them your saviour. Yes, it’s what this is about.

I suggest to you brother and sister that all this is designed to undermine your intelligence and make you feel helpless. So you remain dependent on their whims. It’s an insult.

Wake up! Get up! Your child can go to school – in your home or the neighbours! You can be a teacher or your neighbour can! Education is right there in your home – passed on from generation to generation. Your child can do exams and pass them without those ‘schools’ Your child can be successful and forge a career without those ‘schools’ Change your perception. Don’t be traditional. Covid dictates that we should look at life differently.

Don’t be despondent. Stop being exasperated. If your child has spent the last 2 years at home and life is going on, you can school and educate your child and life will go on. Just don’t let these people bring your lives to a standstill.

School is not an institution and education is not the exclusive reserve of school. Now forget the worrying headliners and be the solution for your children not government. We can do this. Lastly, how many educated and schooled millions out there are without jobs? School does not give jobs and neither does it give careers. Its all about you!!!