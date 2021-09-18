A total of 16 police officers have completed the two weeks multi agency training in investigating of Trafficking in persons and Smuggling of Migrants.

The two weeks course ran from 6th to 17th September,2021 and had participants from Police, anti Trafficking NGOs, Ministry of Labour and Social protection and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

The officers benefited from a wide range of areas from the experienced facilitators in Neighbourhood investigation of Trafficking and SOM, Police surveillance, Collection of evidence, interview techniques, interception, screening and initial identification interviews, Operational intelligence,organized crime groups profiling and modus operandi, Financial investigations and anti money laundering in international context, coordination and cooperation at national and international level

The course was funded by European Union, GIZ and Better Migration Management (BMM) and implemented by CIVIPOL.

