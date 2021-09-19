The Director, Fire and Rescue Services, AIGP Mugisa Joseph, yesterday Commissioned the newly constructed Administrative block at Paidha Police Station.

AIGP Mugisa thanked the community for donating land for the construction of the Administration Block.

He urged the officers to make use of the new building to effectively serve the local population as well as ensuring peace and security in the area, protect and maintain law and order, cooperate with the local leadership and sister agencies, practice community policing, customer care, discipline and quick response to emergencies and timely attend to counter-phones.

He urged the community members to make use of the police counter-lines when their lives are in danger and share with them timely information on crimes.

