As was with the death of Lt.Gen.Lokechs’ burial,MUSLIMS in Uganda first had to experience the death of their beloved distinguished brother Hajji Bulaimu Kibirige Mayanja (BMK),the proprietor of Hotel Africanna to enjoy their freedom of worship.Hajji BMK was a committed muslim who allotted massive resources to the flourishing of the muslim faith in Uganda through entrepreneurship, corporate social responsibility,mentorship and community development.

Like Lokechs burial,senior government officials and leaders who propagate the continous closure of places of worship are happily attending,taking front row seats and making passionate speeches to mourners but they desist doing the same to the same believers who would attend a place of worship.

In Uganda,burials are restricted to strictly 20 people apart from a few “exceptional” burials.Death is more exceptional than worshipping God.In Uganda,its safer to pray at a burial ceremony than for the same believers to gather in churches and mosques to worship.COVID-19 is absent in burials but its anxiously waiting for you the moment you set foot at any place of worship.

I overheard someone recently say that perhaps we should experience more “senior or major” deaths so that then we can get a chance to pray corporately.This God that we pray to during burials is quite different from the one Mr.Museveni conveniently (and rather ignorantly) refers to as the God found everywhere.If He is everywhere,then mourners should be asked to pray to him everywhere even at burials.

The glaring hypocrisy and deception of fighting COVID-19 by closing places of worship is being exposed more through social gatherings such as burials.Let’s end this nonsense. Otherwise fare thee well Hajji BMK.I’m sure you would have loved to see the faith you have fought for,defended,developed and supported be free from the shackles of religious oppression.

#OpenPlacesOfWorshipNow

#EndLockdownsNow