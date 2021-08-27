Someone may ask themselves, why should I “Honor” Prophet Elvis Mbonye; apart from his followers who are well known as the “Remnants of God”. Now, it’s really up to you to honor or recognize them that the Lord has sent before for you; and most especially His “Prophets”.

The scripture says: “And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ- Ephesians 4:11-12.” This important verse mentions some of the Spiritual leaders Christ gives as “gifts” to the church, though in this dispensation; the call of a “Prophet” is the most vital gift. “I dare you: Can you really live without the Prophetic in this day and age!”

Whilst anyone can prophesy, not everyone does. There is always the potential though God speaks to all his children. When someone prophesies consistently, we could say that they have a “Prophetic Gift”. If someone has a gift that seems to be expressed more frequently, with greater accuracy and authority, and people are blessed by it, we could say that they have a “Prophetic Ministry”. These would be the people that have respect and listening ears primed when they come to share. Comparison isn’t the point here- it isn’t about levels or placings on some kind of prophetic league table. I merely wanted to highlight growth, and how we can identify different levels of gifting.

Otherwise, these unparalleled feats are God’s avenue for men to awaken and believe what he is doing in their generation through that particular man- “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper- 2 Chronicles 20:20”: And in this era, Prophet Elvis Mbonye is the man that carries the dispensation of God’s Grace for the last move of the church. Note, God has given this Prophet the Grace/ Anointing to Preserve, Prosper and Enlarge and he has a thousands of eye-witnesses.

This means that anyone from any field of life that wants to manifest the designated Grace of God for this very last age must Honor and submit themselves to Prophet Elvis, and this bold assertion is provable by any genuine seeker and if any man be otherwise minded: Even God will tell them the same thing.

Why the fuss about honoring Prophet Elvis: Controversial or otherwise, it is four years and counting since his followers, started a tradition of celebrating him every beginning of September.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye has not only precisely revealed the events of the future with these many National and International prophetic fulfillments: But these are also undeniable proof that God’s hand truly sets the course of everything that pertains to life from individuals to the most powerful Nations. As his followers are privileged by the enlarging, prosperous and preserving Grace upon him, where even some have quoted him as, “a Prophet approved of God through various signs, miracles and wonders”; though his stance to be excellent in all that he does has led his critics to call him excessive and proud and yet he is very humble to those that have come to know him.

The bible says “Let the elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honor, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine- 1 Timothy 5:17.” That is why every 1st September, remnants around the world have chosen to honor the man of God “Prophet Elvis Mbonye”.

