Cafe Javas has said that claims by one of their customers that they served her milkshake with a rat in it are in bad faith, untrue, malicious, and intended to bring their business into disrepute.

Cafe Javas, is a full-service, quick-casual restaurant which us currently situated in 12 locations; 8 in Kampala, 1 in Entebbe and 3 in Nairobi.

On Thursday, a video of a woman complaining after finding a rat in her Cafe Javas milkshake went viral on social media.

According to the woman, she found the rat after almost finishing the expensive milkshake.

“This a rat I found in my milkshake from Cafe Javas, yeah the people we feel so proud of…and they tell me to have this worked upon, I need to get a lawyer,” the customer revealed.

However, according to Cafe Javas, the allegations are untrue and they are meant to soil their reputation.

” On Tuesday 24th August 2021 at approximately 2:46pm, two customers ordered for oreo and caramel milkshakes to take away. The two orders were prepared following our usual high standard protocols of food safety and hygiene duly overseen by our supervisors before delivery to the customers all in view of our closely monitored CCTV cameras,” Cafe Javas management said in a statement.

” A day later, we were surprised to learn from the customers that, one of the milkshakes contained vermin. Whereas our managers conveyed the impossibility of adulteration since the process of milkshake preparation involves blending, such that no vermin or other solid object could remain in the cup unblended, they nonetheless informed the customers that their allegations had to be verified. A quick investigation including a review of our CCTV footage of the preparation and service of the milkshake confirmed that there was no adulteration of the milkshake. The customer was duly informed of the findings to which she reacted by threatening to circulate a video of her version of events if she was not paid a certain sum of money.”

The restaurant further says on viewing the video making rounds on sections of social media and in addition to their independent investigations, they realised that the claims are in bad faith, untrue, malicious, and intended to bring our business into disrepute.

“The circulation of the malicious video has further led to a distortion of our logo. CJ’s has painstakingly built goodwill and reputation over the years and where errors genuinely happen, we own up and take full responsibility. However, in this particular incident, there was no error on our part, either in preparation, presentation or serving of the milkshakes. It is therefore unacceptable for one to tarnish our otherwise good image and undermine the hard work and dedication of our staff,” Cafe Javas asserted.

“We take this opportunity to reassure our esteemed customers and the public that we observe the highest standards in food preparation and service, which has enabled us to be consistently recognized for excellence. CJ’s remains committed to providing you with great food, great coffee, great service, and an experience that will make your time with us fabulous and memorable.”