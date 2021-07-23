When things like these happen, you know there is a big fish involved. This kid Julius Ssekitoleko, the weight lifter back home from an attempted self-kidnapp in Japan was okay until – I swear – someone above him convinced him that he can change his life forever.

That big fish got him on the final list to Japan (a deal format) and the boy got excited. It’s also how the boy must have disappeared from camp without detection. Some big fish is always in the know.

So this whole PR fiasco, I am sure , has been fueled by that big fish to ensure that attention remains in the opposite direction; the boy. Meanwhile, the big fish is in Japan chest thumping that ‘ he has survived a close shave’

This boy did what any desperate Ugandan would have done if they were in a prison and the gate was opened for 5 minutes without guards – RUN!

Guilty is the big fish in Japan. One of the group the unsuspecting public will welcome back amidst applause – should some Ugandan win a gold or 2. Meantime, this Julius kid will be in tears, cursing and wondering what might have been.

And that my fellow Ugandans is the country we call home. Things are never what they seem to be. The weak and poor always used by the rich and famous. The guilty walk away scot free.