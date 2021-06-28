The most critical challenge which Uganda has gone through during the 60 years of its independence is the Covid 19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the lives of all Ugandans, from the peasants in the remotest areas of our villages, the middle income group and upper class who are supposed to enjoy the comfort zone. Our children in nursery, primary, secondary and higher education institutions alike have all felt the Covid 19 pandemic impact. We have all lost friends and relatives and I hasten to offer my condolences.

The NRM Government which is in charge of our nation, has put in place various measures to address the pandemic. Our scientists and health expert prepare the technical guidance which are given a political touch by being communicated by the President. Administrative measures from the Cabinet have come through periodic presidential directives usually over the radios and TVs. Medium term measures which consume significant resources are supposed to be recalibrated and properly balanced within the national priorities through the national budget, of which the current one was read to the nation on 10th June 2021. We all respect and appreciate the scientists’ technical guidance on covid 19 regardless of how they are communicated. Administrative measures and how they are enforced leave a lot to be desired, but that will be for another day.

We therefore focus on the medium term measures in the national budget. The biggest disappointment and frustration is that despite the eminent danger of the pandemic, the NRM Government has not realized that the health sector deserves extra priority attention. Out of UShs 45 trillion, health was allocated a paltry Ush 1.5 trillion which is about 4%. It is stated in the budget speech that Government plans to vaccinate 21.9 million Ugandan, but the budget provided for is half a trillion {Ush 560 billion} which can only procure vaccines for 6 million vulnerable Ugandans. How are the remaining vaccines for 15 million which the government plans to vaccinate going to be procured?

Neither is it impressive that the nation is promised a supplementary budget for health in the next few weeks. If the NRM Government really knows it has to vaccinate 22 million Ugandans why couldn’t they include this in the budget? The experience we have from the financial year ending 30th June 2021 is that supplementary allocation for the covid 19 pandemic are used to vote a few crumps of shillings to health and the bulk of such funds are earmarked to classified items and votes from where it is vulnerable to swindling by some untouchable NRM Government officials.

Despite the tight lockdown due to the covid 19 pandemic, Entebbe International Airport has been left open to facilitate the entry of tourists and salvage tourism. Granted that the tourism sector brings in badly needed foreign exchange, do we expect tourists to flock to our country when Ugandans are dying left and right due to shortages in simple basic medical items such as oxygen?. Will tourists be attracted to a country with miserable health system? When tourists come to Uganda, they cannot avoid to interact with Ugandans. A vaccinated population is the most critical infrastructure needed by the investors, tourists and the donor community.

Yes. Ugandans and tourists yearn for good roads and they need the railway line. Probably, some wanainchi will be excited to see planes flying the Uganda crane. But first and foremost, we have to vaccinate the population. Health experts say if you want to maximize protection by vaccination you need to vaccinate more people to attain herd immunity. Herd immunity provides a compounding of the protective effects of the vaccine. The live example we have in Uganda is effectiveness in eradicating polio and measles which was only attained after mass vaccinations. Vaccination is the solution to long or extended total lock down. It is the hope for reopening our education institutions and unlocking learning capacity of 15 million young Ugandans.

Vaccination, must go hand in hand with boosting the entire budget for the health sector. If doctors are not paid a living wage, they have reasons to convince their conscious that they are justified to sell some of the covid jabs to private dealers to make ends meet and be able to serve the nation. The medical staff running our health facilities are not angles, but human being. If Government is serious about vision 2040 which targets attaining an upper middle income status with per capita income of USD 9,500 from less than 1000 in 2021 with an annual growth rate in GDP of 7-8% the first serious step today is to invest in reinvigorating the Health Sector.

Muhammad K Mayanja

Chairman, Justice Forum

Contact: mkmayanja@gamil.com

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE