Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has warned that if President Yoweri Museveni keeps silent on the escalating embezzlement and corruption within his government, Ugandans will wage a war against him.

During an interview with a local YouTube channel-Online Media Uganda on Sunday, Mirundi said if President Museveni continues to keep silent on the crooks who use calamities such as Covid-19 as an advantage to steal tax payers money, tables will roll and he will be no more.

One of the ministries he mentioned is the Ministry of Health where he blamed the Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine together with Minister Jane Ruth Aceng of wrongly increasing figures of sick people purposely to get money from government.

“Now if I may ask who computes these alarming figures? These same people. But the public does not ask them where was the Ministry of Health to alert the government that the virus had penetrated the public. They sent Ugandans into total lockdown because they wanted to get Shs3.5 trillion,” Mirundi said.

“These are the controllers of the alarming figures, on top of that, they are the only dealers in oxygen, they also determine which hospital gets. If I may ask who is benefiting from this total lockdown? The crooks in Museveni’s government. Which company supplies Oxygen in Uganda if I may ask? Covid-19 is real that one I agree but these people have used it as an advantage to steal from the poor Ugandans. Don’t you feel ashamed that a revolutionary government under a revolutionary leader finds itself without oxygen when it has a company called Oxygen? And then go to Kenya? Museveni should feel embarrassed.”

Mirundi’s warning follows complaints from a section of Ugandans who feel that there’s no transparency in the management of Covid-19 funds.

Recent findings by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) revealed that 74 percent of Ugandans believe the Covid-19 funds and relief aid will not reach them because it will be stolen by ‘powerful people’ popularly christened as the ‘mafia’.

Reports again show that three-quarters of the Ugandans do not trust the government’s ability to effectively handle the Covid-19 funds while the overwhelming majority, 81 percent actually believe the low quality of health care in the country is simply a result of corruption.

The Ubos survey supported by the World Bank also found that three-quarters of the Ugandans do not trust that government’s distribution channels for Covid-19 relief will get to them.

