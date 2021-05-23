Hon. Rebecca Kadaga might become an ‘ordinary’ MP, without any cabinet appointment. They’ll want to humiliate her, especially for questioning our infallible president for also having changed positions.

In many ways, Kadaga is part of the national problem, not just a victim. When the country thought the era was finally getting to an end, she gave it a new open lease of life and later boasted about it as a service to her party. Perhaps if it wasn’t for her violent conspiracy as Speaker with the establishment we would be at a different point.

The problem though is that a new NRM Speaker is likely to be worse than Kadaga. Before Jacob Oulanyah got misunderstandings with Kadaga, he had built a reputation of handling the party’s dirty business in parliament. Kadaga would cleverly absent herself to act clean and he would do the needful. If he becomes Speaker, he is likely to be more desperate to appease the powers that will have pushed for his Speakership. He will need a second term. Therefore he has to be very obedient to the supreme leader in the first term. At least Kadaga, over time, had acquired some degree of confidence by which on some occasions would take her stand against the executive, which is partly the reason they want her out.

Under the current circumstances, it is a choice between two evils – and Kadaga is apparently the lesser one. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda is a Cinderella with very few chances in the herd. If I MUST choose and it is not Ssemujju (the ideal choice of conscience), then I would still painfully go for Kadaga the traitor. Also because she would come in wounded, and perhaps a bit more sober and disillusioned about her boss. By the look of things, they are looking for a better puppet.

