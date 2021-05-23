Former government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa has revealed that Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga has been holding Members of Parliament hostage for the 10 years she has been Speaker.

Nankabirwa made the revelation on Saturday as members of NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) met at State House Entebbe to deliberate on the right choice of candidate who will become the next Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Kadaga who wants a third term as Speaker is hotly contesting against former Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

The former Kiboga Woman MP said that NRM MPs have been under hostage for the past 10 years and there is a need to be set free. She added that she sees Oulanyah as their saviour.

“The 11th Parliament must change. It will stop being a Parliament of tension, pretense since the tension is too much. You do things not because you are enjoying but because you fear you will miss out on a trip. Excuse me, that must stop,” she said.

Nankabirwa also noted that for the next five years NRM needs a Speaker who will be loyal to the party,

“I am praying that Jacob Oulanyah takes the chair, so that other people who would like to become speakers, will learn a lesson.”

It must be recalled that Kadaga and Nankabirwa are sworn in political enemies and that’s why she is working around the clock to see that the former doesn’t bounce back as Speaker.

Meanwhile after failed attempts to come up with a right choice for the speakership position yesterday, the CEC has convened again today Sunday to finalise the process of choosing the party flagbearer.

The CEC’s choice of speaker and deputy speaker is expected to be announced in few hours time.

