I’ve encountered audios, posts, texts and tweets flying from all manner of social media from claimants to love of the Kabaka and his beloved Kingdom!

They are motivated by the reported health condition of His Majesty; and the alleged refusal, yes refusal of his minders to treat and later on inform his subjects!!

In their warped wisdom, their anger directed specifically at the Katikkiro will force them to tell the ‘truth’ and also take the Kabaka for further management!

When nations dessend into misrule, citizens unable to master a final blow to the tyrant opt for soft targets to vent their frustration!!

Current Kingdom servants are the unlucky victims of this frustration and misdirected anger!!

Those who understand the workings of the Royal Household must be wondering what this generation will evolve into!!

The latest I followed was today where the Kabakas top most general was humiliated at a cultural function in Kyaggwe, amidst cheers from sections of overzealous and gullible local leaders!!

I’ve also observed similar attacks from sections of commententors calling themselves NUP cadres!! Plz, if you believe in your own ignorance; don’t dress it NUP! NUP has leadership and requires no assistance on commenting on matters of national interest!

Political actors especially from Buganda ought to draw a boundary between their duty, obligations to leading a United Buganda, desire to see a better Uganda, and their individual pursuits sometimes in the dark!

Our individual actions clothed in populism can undo the immense sacrifices of an entire generation to restore the glory of the Mighty Kingdom!!

We can demand, we have every right to ask questions! Some of us have access to institutional classifieds! It’s intellectual dishonesty joining the gallery when we have space to lead and guide!

Joining the chorus of insults against the leadership of the Kingdom we purport to love is sewer leadership, we can take our seats in honor!!

