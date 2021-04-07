These were the words of the FUFA president:

“Bano abasambi in CHAN what did they play? Mubanja ki, mwakola ki? They went there and played shitty football. When you demand for money what did you play?”

Fufa president Moses Magogo has fallen for the bait. The fire that was lit by Sulaiman Mutyaba (ex-international) last week has yielded fruits in just days. Not the payment of monies owed to national team players past and present – NO! But after years of wondering why? why ? why? why? Magogo – forced into an outburst – has made a public confession and admitted with shocking reasons.

His words, not mine.

From Magogo’s own lips – players do not deserve to be paid their due allowances etc when they don’t deliver. They also play ‘shitty’ football. Kati ‘mubanja ki?’

Analysis:

In his words, there is a plea of ‘guilty as charged’ by Mutyaba and his supporters. We have therefore been lied to in the past.

And then, the admission of the ‘shitty’ football that the Cranes play ; The federation through it’s technical committee summons the national team and the executive appoint the national team coaches – who is ‘shitty?’

So what happens to the money (in it’s hundreds of millions) which is unpaid to the players because they are ‘shitty?’ Is it returned to State House or Ministry of Finance coffers? They get it direct not through NCS which they by pass because of their VIP connections.

Are footballers goats or sheep that they are not allowed to ‘demand’ for their dues? These players would say nothing if they don’t read in the papers or see it on the news that Fufa is seeking funds from government to pay players, coaches etc Fufa use PLAYERS to secure money. Now you say they have no right to demand?

The bonuses. Magogo doesn’t explicitly say whether the money Fufa refuses to pay is what they term ‘bonuses’ If they argue that it’s performance bonuses – do they ever define the minimum results the Cranes must achieve before any tournament in order for them to get paid performance bonuses? What is that standard? When does the team play ‘shitty’ or ‘stellar’ football?

The anger. I was shocked by the display of anger. His speech bordered to hatred for these demanding players. You have their money (you’ve admitted) and you are angry because they are saying ‘give us our money?’

Take players away from football – what is football then? Take employees or staff away from companies – what is a company?

Let’s assume FUFA argues that they are building systems, infrastructure, paying for airtickets, hotels, etc etc with the money they get from government as accountability – for whom are they doing all this? Who uses the infrastructure? Who needs the airtickets? Who sleeps in the hotels? Isn’t it all about the players? Can you take the footballer out of the football equation? Who does the Fufa house serve? Doesnt it always come down to the players?

It’s a shame. A huge shame. That a Fufa president can sit in a press conference and rubbish footballers; the most important stakeholders in the game of football for asking for what’s rightfully theirs.

Consider this; 7 of the U-20(Hippos) missed their UCE exams in the name of FUFA’s priorities. I already condemned the players’ parents who made this mistake of confusing their priorities and now you see why. But shouldn’t FUFA have a policy of NOT summoning candidate players as a sign that they care about their education which guarantees a more reliable future?

Tactfully and conveniently, the hate speech targeted ‘CHAN’ players. They are a soft target. He was actually talking about national team players in general. The Cranes failed also in 2022 AFCON and previous world cup qualification campaigns. Is that the standard? All these national teams players are the ones crying out for their monies outstanding for years…not CHAN players.

So what next?

It’s only half-time between Players vs Fufa. Second half to start anytime now. Nze ntudde mu kirussia. At least someone has admitted they don’t want to pay. They have other priorities – Magogo’s words not mine.