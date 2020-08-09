Since the 1995 Constitution of Uganda already identifies the official 56 tribes in this Garden of Eden and the National Identity card requires one to identify him/herself by tribe, we could have each tribe elect 2 Members of Parliament (Male and Female). The National Census ‘knows’ how many people of age each tribe has and so an electronic election is ease to manage. This gives people a chance to vote from where they are on personal phones or public voting phone stations.

Apart from the minimum academic credentials, a person standing to be elected as a Member of Parliament should be required to have a record of being Just, Productive and Orderly (Muntu Mulamu).

It is these Members of Parliament that are then required to elect a President and the Speaker of Parliament.

The President appoints his Vice from among Members of Parliament but all other cabinet ministers, Judges and Permanent Secretaries/Executive Directors that the President appoints should have proven technical capabilities and an unquestionable reputation irrespective of tribe or religion.

In this form of what I call ‘Culturalcracy’ governance, it is the responsibility of Parliament to ensure that each tribe is represented at the High Command by providing opportunities for each tribe to produce at least one General in the army.

This, my people, is what will permanently eliminate sectarianism and nepotism in public management and bring peace and prosperity to my dear country Uganda.

It is Culturalcracy that will eventually make our moto “For God and My Country” a meaningful patriotic oath.