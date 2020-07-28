Vocational and Technical Education is aimed at making individuals that will be well armed with skills and knowledge to enable them secure employment either by establishing a small-scale outfit, or by being gainfully employed. Thereby, utilizing their skills, abilities and competencies that are cultivated and inculcated.

As a matter of fact, technical and vocational education is aimed at developing not only practical skills but also developing a creative innovator and resourceful person.

The development of economy for self reliance and self-sustainability is the main driving force for acquisition of this type of programme.

TVET has proven to be an educational pathway that can be used to significantly reduce the unemployment rate by 2022. TVET graduates acquire skills that empower them to be immediately absorbed by the labour market and/or be self-employed.

A country’s economy becomes more productive as the proportion of educated workers increases since educated workers can more efficiently carry out tasks that require literacy and critical thinking. … In this sense, education is an investment in human capital, similar to an investment in better equipment.

Bro Kiiza Joseph belongs the Brothers of Christian Instruction and is the Principal St Padre Pio Rotary Tech Institute Nkokonjeru Buikwe