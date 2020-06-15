Hello, my name is Bukenya Fortunate from Kitofaali Kyanamukaka Masaka. I thank the government’s efforts of all measures to avoid Covid-19! I really appreciate, but I have also my proposal. Instead of supplying food especially in village areas, can you give out soap and washing facilities to people especially in small towns, and provide community public address systems to some towns and trading centres like ours. Here, we have tried to let people in our community to share all updates of controlling the virus and other important communications because, many don’t have TV and radios. I am among the community management who do such to our people. We started to teach primary and secondary school lessons using these community speakers (ebizindaalo by’awaggulu) with a help of volunteer teachers who have played a big role to teach pupils and students around this place. Children just stay home while listening to the lesson! I thank Madam Kase Mubanda who is a former MP, for giving some allowances to teachers in form of appreciation!

So I suggest that the government looks into this and I believe it can help. It’s also not so expensive!! I am here to help on this! I love you all. I love my country!! Best regards,

By Fortunate Kibombo

