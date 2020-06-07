It is becoming an openly prevalent notion that relationships today just aren’t as meaningful or as fulfilling as the relationships of our parents. They say that because of technological advances and cultural shifts, youngsters just approach relationships completely differently nowadays.

They say that there is a prevailing culture of non-commitment and meaningless flings. But hat isn’t necessarily the case. Yes, there are some couples that don’t necessarily find as much depth and meaning in their relationships as others would, but no generalizations should be made about a certain generation or gender regarding this matter. The world is such a diverse and complicated place filled with so many different kinds of people.

And if you’re a guy who finds this whole thing completely confusing, then this post is for you. Here are a few signs that the girl you’re with is a real keeper and you need to commit to her.

1. She shares the same kind of sense of humor with you.

A shared sense of humor can always go a long way in a relationship. A relationship that’s filled with laughter is a relationship that will always be filled with happiness. No matter how hard things might get in the relationship, if you share a sense of humor, then you can always find something to laugh about.

2. She always calms your nerves whenever you’re upset or anxious.

She has a way of just making you feel chill and comfortable whenever you’re together. She gives you the same relaxing sensation of being at home on your favorite couch.

3. She makes an effort to be interested in the things that you’re passionate about.

She wants to immerse herself in your life as much as possible. And that means that she makes an effort to actually get to know you; to see things from your perspective better.

4. She doesn’t let you get away with your BS.

She really calls you out on your screw-ups. She won’t tolerate your bad behavior and mediocre character traits. It’s not that she wants to change you. She just wants to push you to be the best possible version of yourself.

5. She puts all of her trust and faith in you.

She always trusts you. She doesn’t treat you like a child that she can’t rely on. She sees you as a real partner she can depend on to make the right decisions in life.

6. She supports you in your pursuit of your biggest goals and dreams.

She doesn’t serve as an extra hurdle for you. She is someone who always pushes you towards your goals and dreams because she knows how important they are to you. She is your number one fan and cheerleader in life.

This girl is the type you don’t let go of, because you will never meet another one like her.

