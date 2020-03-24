By Ronald Leonald Egesa

An open letter to President Museveni on COVID-19

Your Excellency,

Allow me to go straight to the gist of the matter without exchanging the usual greetings.

I have keenly listened to your addresses to the nation on this pandemic of COVID-19 on three separate occasions. My letter is not to question any of the measures you have announced or put in place.

I am writing to drive one point home and it is all about approach. You are addressing a humongous disaster in a piece-meal manner and this is least desirable. This is evident in the incremental nature of the lockdown measures you keep announcing. In adopting this approach, you seem to have believed like some Ugandans that we could somehow survive the virus for one reason or the other. ( I hope Mama Janet no longer prays from Pastor Kayanja’s Church).

Your Excellency, in my humble view, we must all agree that this is a time for a united stand as a country and political correctness does not count. A TOTAL lockdown is a MUST and not an option. You therefore need the input of all the intelligent chaps this country has to help you plan to implement a total lockdown that will not put the lives of ZZ(Zenkolawo Zendya) citizens at the risk of dying. Once an elaborate lockdown is agreed on, let the UPDF enforce it.

Your Excellency, allow me to stop here and wait to share my ideas with you on how to implement a total lockdown. I have already given my strategy to a poor African country that is yet to record a single case of COVID-19. My services are for free this time in the spirit of Ubuntu.

Your muzukulu,

Egesa R.L