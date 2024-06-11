Asst. RDC for Butambala District Keneth Twennyumize has implored residents to keep their children in schools in order to avoid the rampant illiteracy levels in the area.

Twenyumize says, parents should put in whatever they have to make their children reach a certain standard in education which will help the area to grow because good jobs awaits literates

“We shall not sit and watch children loitering in the villages when they are supposed to be in schools, parents will be accountable for abandoning their responsibilities” he added.

He also advised them to embrace government poverty alleviation programs such as Parish Development Model and Emyooga which he said will uplift income in their homes.

Twenyumize was attending the annual Duwa for the late Imam Zubayiri Mukiibiat Kankeeesa, Bulo sub county, Butambala district on Monday