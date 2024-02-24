Kiruhura NRM Chairman Shedrack Nzeire has confirmed that HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is coming back in 2026, dismissing rumors’ from some sections that the son of Kaguta from Rwakitura is planning to retire, yet Ugandans especially his Bazukulu still want him to keep steering the wheel.

Nzeire made the comments on Friday at the 12th graduation ceremony of Bombo Kalule’s Excel Vocational Training Centre where over 1000 graduands scooped certificates and diplomas in various courses.

Nzeire at the same event praised the manager Office of the National Chairman (ONC) SPA/PA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye who was the guest of honor. He said that Namyalo for the few years she has been in office, thousands of bazzukulu have been impacted and fully empowered.

He rallied Ugandans especially bazzukulu to rally behind Namyalo and mobilize for Museveni’s victory in 2026.

“We are lucky that we now have our leader Chief Muzzukulu who is on the steering wheel of Jajja Ku Ballot and Tova Ku Main. I call up on all Ugandans to stand with Namyalo and ensure that we retain Museveni in State House, he still has a lot to do for us,” noted Nzeire.

In her remarks, Namyalo sealed Nzeire’s words, noting that Museveni is already in preparations to bounce back in 2026 trashing all those warming up to succeed him.

”Ignore those baseless rumours that Museveni is yet to retire, we are here to support him in 2026 and beyond. All these graduands here need to start up jobs, where will they do their businesses if the peace and stability we are enjoying in this country disappear?, these are reasons why Museveni must stay in the driving seat and am sure with the support of our friends like Chairman Nzeire and other party chairmen we shall achieve a mega win in 2026” noted Namyalo.

Meanwhile, Namyalo in her message to graduands, hailed the Director of Excel Vocational Institute, Mr Mwanje Shafiq for transforming the lives of the youths through vocational training.

It’s against the above background that Namyalo urged these graduands to use the skills acquired to start up jobs but not be used by selfish politicians.

She noted that the Office of the National Chairman is ready to support them with empowerment tools for wealth creation.

“Please utilize the talent and skills you’ve garnered to create a difference in the communities you live in. As Office of the National Chairman, we will continue to give our start-up Capital items to kick-start your journey to prosperity,” Namyalo said amid a wave of excitement and ululations from the parents and graduates.

The ONC Boss further urged the graduates and all youths across the country to make use of the various government programs instituted by Jajja Museveni to alleviate poverty among households. This, she says, the Bazzukulu can start right from the Parish level by registering for the PDM to see that they benefit from the billions of shillings set aside by the government.

At the Institute’s colourful graduation ceremony, a total of 1120 students were awarded Diplomas and Certificates in various vocational and business disciplines.

In a special report prepared before the guests for the Institute’s performance last two years, the management noted that between the years 2022-2023, Excel Vocational School registered a total of 1150 students for assessment of which 1120 passed successfully, 18 did not sit, and only 12 candidates were unsuccessful in their attempt. This presented a 97% passing rate, which is a positive return considering most of the assessed courses were skill-based and examined at the national level.

The Management however decried the challenge of not having inadequate funds to cater for the ever-increasing number of needy students who have the passion to train and learn but cannot afford the tuition requirements. In addition to this, he also highlighted the gap of not having enough computers to train learners with the digital skills which are a must according to the technical curriculum.

Mr Mwanje, the Director, therefore appealed to the government, donor communities, NGOs and well-wishers to step in a hand and extend support in whichever form to address these challenges.

He however extended special gratitude to the Office of the National Chairman – NRM Head, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the NRM Government, the Luwero District LG, the teaching staff, students and parents for the cooperation towards the success the institute has reached this great milestone.