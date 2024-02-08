As the political scene in the country starts to surface, various people have started to express their willingness to contest for various seats.

In Sembabule Mawogola South, residents have started to enjoy the political enviroment in their area, after NRM candidate Ddumba Denis came out strongly to contest for the Member of Parliament seat in the constituency.

The post is now held by Hon Gorret Namugga of National Unity Platform NUP.

Ddumba narrates his story background;

Am Denis Ddumba a son to Mr Ddumba Augustine senior and Nansamba Getrude of Mateete west B, mateete Town council.

Am a staunch Catholic and I serve on various committees in Catholic church which include Chairperson for all fundraising events in Mateete Catholic parish, patron of friends of st Denis choir Mateete parish, vice patron Mateete sub-parish youth fraternity, Board member St Kizito Kabowa sss.

I currently work as a Coordinator Bazzukulu, under ONC in Greater Masaka sub region.

Am a CEO of Charity Health Advocacy Foundation, I also hold a Master’s degree in Public Health – Health Promotion, as well as former secretary for finance Lyantonde District.

I also worked as a coordinator Revolutionary Guards Victoria sub region and a three times trained cadre at NALI Kyankwanzi.

I served as a data analyst in UNICEF, in 2017 to 2020 at Parliament as a political assistant to Hon Okello Bonny of Kole North county.

Am a Rotarian attached to Rotary club of Bwebajja where am currently serving as sergeant at arms.

Am a senior public health advisor to the council of KESZTHELY the 8th biggest city in Hungry. My good working relations with UNICEF .

Denis Ddumba is legally married to Namugga Mariam and his home is located at Kyabanjanja Village Mateete Town council in Mawogola South.

For over 8 years Ddumba have worked closely with a number of organizations supporting various health related programs in various parts of the country more so in Sembabule District With a 5 years’ experience of working in communities while understanding their social, Cultural and political interactions between beneficiaries’ communities, local governments and donor projects.

He is such a hand working, dynamic and social person, who can work from any environment with good communication and interpersonal relations posses problem solving skills.

Having managed various donor funds, Ddumba participated in development of human resource, financial, procurement policies which have developed a sound interpretation and understanding of the systems.

He also served in various levels, his broad remit included, managing relationship with various

development partners, local political leaders and other stakeholders’ expectations, managing Scope, schedule and quality, ensuring that the Programme/project team have a shared vision and Partnership is enhanced.

“I have done a lot in the area including distribution of maize seedlings to all farmers in Mawogola south, distribution of coffee seedlings, organising medical camps, distribution of clothes and shoes to the needy, distribution on sugar and rice during Christmas to the less privileged families, offering free treatment to the less privileged across the constituency, giving out scholastic materials like Geometry sets, rulers, pens and pencils to P7 candidates” He added.

“Another reason why I have come is to ensure that our people of Mawogola South also get share from the national Cake, which is shared in Parliament rather than being involved in politics that separates them without benefit” Ddumba eluded