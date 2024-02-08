The Secretary -Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande said the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is the only political party in Uganda that can be trusted to secure the future of the citizens.

“It’s not a mistake that the NRM has been in power since 1986. The long time the NRM, especially President Museveni stays in Uganda is for the betterment of Uganda. We should give NRM a chance to fulfil its good agenda,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today while officiating at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their deputies as well as the RISOs and DISOs from the Central region at Collin Hotel, Mukono.

The Secretary, Office of the President further advised the commissioners that it was their duty to ensure that security and service delivery to Ugandans in their respective areas of jurisdiction are realised.

“As RDCs it’s high time you stayed on the ground and very soon we are going to get you “lieutenants” to help on the ground to mobilize and sensitise people about the programs of the government like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga,” Hajji Kakande noted.

” Service delivery is at the heart of the government of Uganda because It aims at promoting the welfare of the citizens so it is incumbent upon public servants to ensure the wellbeing of Ugandans. The NRM government is steadfastly focused on democracy, patriotism, Pan Africanism and socio-economic transformation to ensure prosperity for all Ugandans.”

On the issue of denied media airtime by owners, Hajji Kakande said it was the responsibility of the media to give RDC media space and he urged the commissioners to educate the media practitioners that they are not doing them any favor since it’s their role to do so.

“Unless the media house owner is anti-government.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande advised the commissioners to intensify efforts to ensure that the NRM government reclaims support in the central region which is now majorly being enjoyed by the opposition.

“It’s upon you to talk to the youth because they are the ones who support the opposition more. Orient them about the development which is being steered by the ruling government.”

“People will realise the good things President Museveni has done when he is gone. When you have a charismatic leader you have to make sure you reserve him. You RDCs are President Museveni’s “lieutenants” to help him sensitise the people in your respective areas on what he has done to ensure you extend the life of the NRM,”Hajji Kakande said.

On the issue of environment conservation, Hajji Kakande urged the participants to pick interest in preserving the environment because it’s very important to the country.

He also said it is a mandate of the government to ensure security and that is why the NRM has made the National security its top priority

“You must have an army and intelligence which are strong, if you have weak security systems as a country you cannot survive,” he opined.

“As heads of security in your areas of jurisdiction ensure that the security in your area is not compromised.”

On her part, the Senior Presidential Advisor, Population and Health-Ministry of Health and former Vice President of Uganda, H.E Specioza Wandira Kazibwe lectured the participants on population health and wellness.

H.E Wandira advised the government that it must shift from health systems designed around disease and institutions towards health systems designed for people with the people.

“The government at all levels must underscore the importance of action beyond the health sector in order to pursue a whole of government approach to health, including health-in-all-policies and a strong focus on equity and interventions that encompasses the entire life course,”she said.

The head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe noted the Secretariat will continue to guide the commissioners so that they rightly execute their roles

“The conversation is very important between the people you work with and those you lead. We can at times discuss challenges one on one, they must be handled as they arise. We should not wait for an opportunity like this one because we may not be able to resolve the challenges impending our performance,” Maj. Asiimwe explained.

“The President pays our salary to do our work and our mandate is very clear, is to interact and work with you to help you solve the issues affecting you down there.”

Maj. Asiimwe also disclosed that the objectives of the capacity building workshop include reminding the RDCs and partners they work with of their roles and updating them on the performance of the institution as well as building their capacity and equip them with new skills and knowledge to perform better and deliver what they are supposed to deliver.

“To motivate you to always offer leadership to ensure progress of the NRM programs. We also want to see how service delivery is progressing. Our next term of office will depend on what we have achieved in this term.”

The workshop was also attended by the RDC Secretariat Officials, Senior Presidential Advisors, among other officials from the Office of the President.