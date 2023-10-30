Ever since The Katukiiro of Busoga Kingdom Dr. Joseph Muvawala unveiled to Basoga the inhebantu Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi in September this year, many arrangements for the royal wedding are underway to make it a success on the 18th of November this year.

After The Busoga Royal Banquet at Kololo Independence Grounds on Friday which set a good symbol of unity and cultural celebration as Basoga and friends of Busoga raise funds for the upcoming historical royal wedding, the family of Inhebantu HRH Jovia Mutesi held a prayerful farewell party for their daughter to officially hide from the public until the day of royal wedding on 18th November.

Mr. Stanley Bayoole the father of Inhebantu, the RDC of Bulambuli district together with her wife Mrs. Rebecca Nakisita Bayole thanked the Almighty God for the gift of life given to their daughter in the whole process since her childhood.

They thanked Isebantu Kyabazinga HRH Gabula Nadiope IV for choosing their daughter as his right choice for marriage, “We pray for your successful marriage, May god give you good Princes and Princesses plus Twins ” Bayole added.

Hajji Ismail Badhogi Waguma Represented the Speaker Rt Hon Anitah Among Magogo who as the Chief Guest delivered a speech of unit in Busoga and informed the gathering that the Rt. Hon. Speaker willing to support Inhebantu Foundation and all programs of Busoga Kingdom.

Owekitiibwa Hon. Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, the State Minister for ICT, thanked the Family for nurturing HRH Jovia Mutesi to suit the standard of qualifying to be a queen of Busoga Kingdom.

The 3rd Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Rukia Isanga Nakadama and the Woman MP Mayuge District thanked the family for arranging the function in a Godly fashion, “We should always stay in touch with the Almighty God in all situations” she said

“Busoga Kingdom is now complete after having our Inhebantu, our Mama, HRH Jovia Mutesi and we are just waiting for the official day of the Royal wedding on 18th November.” Hon. Nakadama added

Rt Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba the Publicity and Entertainment of the Organising Committee of the Royal wedding informed the general public that all preparations are done and there is nothing that can reverse the happening of the Royal wedding on 18th of November.

Deputy Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa and other religious leaders Prayed for the Inhebantu HRH Jovia Mutesi to have a joyful marriage, Good Children and a blessed Royal family.

The function was also attended by, Area Local Leaders, Several Religious leaders from different beliefs, over 15 RDCs from different districts, Community members, and all well-wishers.