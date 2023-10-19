Residents of Mukono are ready to welcome the President of the Republic of Uganda tomorrow.

It is understood that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the chief guest at the so-called “Museveni awooma” concert which he recently launched at the Kololo Air Strip in Kampala.

The song was composed by Nsereko Emma, a re-known NRM supporter and musician known as MUNNAMASAKA.

It is worth mentioning that President Museveni has not visited the people of Mukono for a long time, which has caused some NRM members to be angry that may be he had forgotten them completely.

The event is to be held at Mukono Boarding Primary School grounds.

Speaking to this website on Thursday, Nsereko said the event was aimed at spreading the achievements of the NRM Government, mostly its developmental programmes, including PDM, Emyoga, roads, electricity, hospitals, factories and others.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the event Davis Lukyamuzi said that the event is expected to be attended by thousands of residents of Greater Mukono.

“We are going to create time for the citizens to interact freely with their President, so I call upon all who wish to have something to tell the President to come because it is our day to celebrate with him,” Lukyamuzi added.