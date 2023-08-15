The Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs/ ONC Boss, Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo on monday made a courtesy call to KCCA’s Executive Director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka ahead of preparations for the forthcoming celebrations of President Museveni’s 79th Birthday.

In a meeting held at KCCA offices in Kampala, the two discussed various points of shared interest, including but not limited to the theme of the President’s Birthday; “Developing the culture of entrepreneurship in Youth Women and the entire community.

They also discussed the preparations for the mega event which will take place on Friday, 8th September 2023 at Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

President Museveni was born in 1944, 17 years and a few months to Uganda’s Independence will be making 79 years of age on the 15th of September, 2023, and the Bazzukulu together with the ONC Manager, therefore, felt it wise to celebrate the President’s birthday a week earlier as a launch of the activities that will take place in the whole birth week of Uganda’s transformational leader.