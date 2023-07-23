Thousands of Ugandans in Mityana Municipality and Mityana District convened at Mayor’s Gardens to join the Office of the National Chairman Manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye to declare their loyalty to President Museveni’s candidature in 2026.

Mzee Tova Ku Main is a project running under the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) which started in the last quarter of the year 2022. It’s aimed at marketing the brand of H.E Kaguta Museveni as a desirable choice for the young people aka Bazzukulu and promoting his methodologies for social economic transformation – for a scaled-down unemployment and increase in household income.

Hajjat Namyalo who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on political Affairs arrived in the company of her subordinates along with other ONC coordinators from across the country as she waved amidst wild cheers from thousands of supporters present, together with other political leaders from Mityana.

In her remarks, the ONC boss informed Mityana Residents that H.E Museveni has sent them greetings and he’s following up on the happenings ongoing. She thanked them for turning up in such crowds and for the confidence in the person of HE Museveni to continue steering Uganda to greater heights.

Hajjat Namyalo further revealed that this time she had come to listen to people’s challenges and have them addressed by her office further calling upon them to take advantage of the government programs like Emyooga, Parish Development Model to improve their household incomes and liberate themselves from poverty.

“Much as there are programs of PDM and Emyooga, several people are left out and this program comes in to bridge that gap.” – said Hadijah Namyalo after some peasants narrated their disgruntlement in the government programs of Emyooga and PDM for inclusion.

Hajjat Namyalo and her team thus took the initiative to write down people’s challenges and their contacts which she promised to handle personally and deal with officials who sabotage government programs through corruption.

She further assured the National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters and all the people of Mityana that President Museveni and the entire government are committed to improving the lives of the people through different development programs.

She rallied them not to tire of trying all avenues to generate income and restored hope in them that, arming with “Ekibaalo” is President Museveni’s proven approach to making Ugandans rich. Hajjat Hadijah affirmed to the multitudes in Mityana to shun opportunistic politicians and actively listen to Jajja – President Museveni’s guidance about solving the current challenge of merge or zero household income facing Buganda Subregion.

Like elsewhere the endorsements have been actualized, she supported the selected beneficiaries with sewing machines, hair dryers, hair cut machines, and other salon accessories to start up income-generating ventures as they wait for her return to empower them with poultry full cycle and hybrid goats farming projects.

The activity ended with an endorsement of President Museveni to contest for 2026 and different leaders appended their signatures as a mark of affirmation.

The TovaKuMain2026 campaign gained momentum after being launched in October last year (2022) to champion the endorsement of President Museveni’s candidature for the 2026 general elections and beyond as the Head of State.