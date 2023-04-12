The Karamoja iron sheet scandal which has rocked the country and has so far seen a Cabinet minister Mary Goretti Kitutu sent to Luzira Prison, is still a head turner.

The scandal unveiled by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on arrest of Karamoja minister Kitutu’s relatives who were selling iron sheets at giveaway prices, has attracted national condemnation with Police sources stating that about eight files have been sanctioned.

Unfortunately, some opportunists are seeking to divert the attention from getting to the bottom of the matter by introducing cheap jabs into the debate.

While on NBS television popular show-Barometer, youthful Member of Parliament and a panelist on the show, David Kabanda, alleged that some members of the Opposition received iron sheets meant for Karamoja through the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Kabanda cited Hoima MP Nyakato and Bukoto Central MP in Masaka District, Richard Sebamala as some of the recipients.

However, Kasanda Woman MP Flavia Kalule Namugabe quipped before Kabanda ate his words. She said Sebamala officially asked for disaster support from the Office of the Prime Minister through the right channels following a storm which removed roofs from homes of residents in the sub counties of Kyanamukaka and Kyesiga. The Office of the Prime Minister on May 22 2022 wrote to the CAO notifying the local government of the delivery.

Sebamala followed up the defence of Ms Kalule with posting a letter the Chief Administration Officer of Masaka district and message to Ms Kalule, “Thanks @flaviakalule for the rebuttal, Through the district disaster committee, the CAO of Masaka district wrote to OPM for help In the same vain upon being struck by the hailstorm, some constituents called the former VP @ESsekandi who contacted the Rt Hon. PM @RobinahNabbanja.”

He said, “Food items were delivered and a promise of iron sheets that came in later, all through the district administration. I did not witness the receiving or distribution of anything of what was sent.”

Sebamala said, “I was not even informed that items reached the district but got to know when the team was distributing them in the constituency according to the District Disaster Committee Report. For my brother @DaudiKabanda, we don’t debate in anticipation, omanyi obutasoma buluma bukulu…”