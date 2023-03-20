Deputy Press Secretary to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Faruk Kirunda has challenged the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga to resign his position in a Museveni government that he keeps alleging rigged the 2021 elections to reclaim its hold on power.

Kirunda’s rap was vented in a lengthy missive published in the media following the decision by the Mpuuga-led opposition parliament to boycott President Museveni’s address to MPs at Kololo Independence Grounds last Thursday.

Among others, Mpuuga advanced as reasons for the boycott, the continued incarceration of opposition supporters, the need for Museveni to address the transition question, the iron sheets scandal and the poor implementation of the Parish Development Model poverty eradication intervention.

Kirunda wondered how Mpuuga and company would pretend to protest by boycotting one event of the same government while embracing the other. He thus advised that the team should rather resign their positions in the same government they keep demonizing and forfeit their salaries rather than hoodwink the public and continue profiteering themselves from what they call evil.

“They still advance the same claim that they lost due to unfair play yet it is the same elections which brought their Members of Parliament (MPs) and other leaders in the Local Councils. If the elections were rigged, the best way to protest them is to resign those positions in one go, rather than selectively shunning one event and attending another, as and when it is convenient. What of the earnings they make from Government, headed by President Museveni; why not shun them so that the public will determine that they are serious and principled?” Kirunda asked rhetorically.

However, Kirunda went on to address Mpuga’s concerns one by one.

On PDM, he said he was impressed that the LOP picked interest in the programme, “although on a wrong footing” He explained that the President has continually appealed for all categories of leaders to be involved in implementing PDM quoting that particular Thursday address, where he again made that call, thus: “We are the ones to cause socio-economic transformation. You the MPs should take more time with the people. Talk and let them also talk to you; discuss what is holding them back”. By stating that Museveni had failed to implement PDM, Kirunda contends that Mpuuga was admitting failure to do his part as a leader. He should have been involved in ensuring that the program succeeds in his constituency, and countrywide. “Did he file a report with the Speaker on the progress of the program like other MPs did, hence the basis of the President’s address in which he reacted to challenges that were noted in the report forwarded to him?” Kirunda challenged further.

He also submitted several districts and cities are already disbursing money to beneficiaries, after taking them through various stages of orientation, authentication and mindset development. As an evolving arrangement, Kirunda taught Mpuuga that PDM has strict guidelines to be met before disbursing funds to beneficiaries. Men said that unlike what some people think, it’s not just about handing out money but the pillar of mindset preparation is key, and that’s why all leaders ought to be seen pushing hard. He faulted self-centred leaders who are always out to frustrate efforts by the government to redeem the common man from poverty while they continue prospering courtesy of the money they earn from the same establishment.

“Why is it that when ordinary Uganda has an opportunity to get direct support from the Government some of the leaders look the other side, without trying to prepare the people to embrace the opportunities, yet for them, they are already earning from their jobs? Let us stop discouraging and misleading bannaUganda!” Kirunda wonders.

He laughed off the opposition’s ill-directed protest in the boycott, indicating that their intended plot didn’t yield fruits since the government was still able to attain a quorum for the address. He also expressed pleasure for the few foresighted opposition legislators that attended the event, remi ding the rest that the role of a Member of Parliament is to attend its sittings, listen to others and make their views heard. By absconding from these particular duties, Kirunda equates to falling below the standards.