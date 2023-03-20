There is a new bull in the political kraal of Busoga sub-region- Solomon Silwany the Bukooli Central Member of Parliament. The era where Kamuli’s Rebecca Kadaga, NRM SG Justin Kasule Lumumba and Bugweri’s fallen icon, Ali Muwabe Kirunda Kivejinja seems to be fading into history. How time flies.

Just over two years ago, former Bugiri Woman MP Justine Kasule Lumumba was basking in full importance as she manned affairs at Kyadondo Road- the headquarters of the country’s ruling party-National Resistance Movement(NRM).

For the ten years in charge of the ruling party, whoever would guess that the then NRM supremo could struggle to keep afloat in future could have been mistaken for a mental case, but that’s the reality.

In 2021, the high expectations in the media that the departing SG would ‘fall in things’ with an appointment as big as Prime Minister or Vice President didn’t come to fruition. Instead, she was in significantly thrown at the General Duties docket, supervised by surprise PM choice Robinah Nabbanja at the Office of the Prime Minister. Two notable faces Kasule wouldn’t have wanted to work under are Lukiah Isanga Makadama, the woman who had just risen from a political limbo where she had been for the past five years after being rejected by Mayuge voters in 2016, and Rebecca Kadaga, the one she has widely been rumoured to have fought to bring down. Unfortunately, the two stand higher in pecking order at OPM.

Knowing that things no longer seem to be like they were, or were projected to be, Lumumba has realised that she has to do something for herself other than depending on the mercy of an unreliable Museveni. As such, she has concluded that she has to make it back to Parliament come 2026 or else she slides into insignificance before she realises it.

Spoilt by Choice

The former Secretary General seems spoilt by choice regarding where to stand in the next elections. She formerly represented the district as iitsWomen MP between 2001 and 2016. This means she is still eligible for the same. One challenge here, however, is that the current holder- Agnes Wejuli Taka is the brainchild of Lumumbawhoseho’s endorsement she sailed to win in 2016 as they later headed to Kyadondo road.

Another choice is Bugiri Municipality currently represented by JEEMA stalwart Asuman Basalirwa. Here too, Kasule is rumoured to have a deeper personal relationship with the MP, with reports indicating he even backed him clandestinely against her party’s official candidate, John Francis Okecho in the hotly contested 2018 elections. Besides, NRM members seem to prefer perennial candidate, Okecho and Lumumba seems weary of an upset.

She is also eligible to stand in Bukooli North, currently occupied by Baka Mugabi and Solomon Silwany’s Bukooli Central because she has her residence in Namayemba in the former and her parents are in Budhaaya in Bukooli Central. She, however, seems determined to try her luck in the former.

One challenge, however, stands in the road for the politically threatened Minister- Solomon Silwany, also variously referred to as ‘ the little giant slayer’ for her heroic defeat to former Leader of Opposition, Philip Wafula Ogutu in 2016.

Highly insignificant before 2016, Silwany’s stead has been significantly growing over the years. By the end of his first term in office, he had risen in stature after being a Deputy Chief Whip in his very first month in the House and later on a Commissioner of Parliament, a position he holds to date. On the floor of Parliament, there is nothing good to read about for his critics. The rankings released late last year put him in an impressive second position, ranking ahead of the best like Ibrahim Semujju Nganda, Mohammad Nsereko, Sarah Opendi, Abdul Katuntu, and Asuman Basalirwa, among others. That explains why whoever chooses to challenge him at the moment should be graced for a tall ladder to climb.

Another salient factor that may make things harder for Lumumba is Silwany’s strategic synergies with those that matter. A close pal to the woman that currently ccallsshorts in NRM- Annet AAnitaAmong, Silwany seems to have adequately got this one right too. Besides being one of the best MPs in Parliament, the Bukooli County Lawmaker has severally stood his ground in expressing his loyalty to the woman from Bukedea even in the most difficult times. He is on record for being one of the most outspoken advocates for Among’s election as Speaker of Parliament even when his neighbour, Basalirwa was one of those in line to replace fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in April last year. Nearly a year down the road, the two seem inseparable Among them was Chief Guest at a fundraising organised for the construction of a maternity ward in Busowa Town Council sometime last year. He was also a prominent presence in Buyende recently as Among presided over a fundraiser for a health facility in her husband’s constituency. Silwany was also identified by embattled MMinisterNamuganza for his role in her censure. It’s therefore certain that the incumbent will have sufficient backing from his allies as a way of returning a favour

In the constituency, the incumbent has done exceedingly well, often beyond the expectations of his voters. He has worked on many roads in the whole district much to the appreciation of his voters. Silwanyi has also extended his characteristic generosity to churches with fat contributions towards the construction and refurbishment of places of worship in the district. He has furthermore extended help to Muslims through the construction of mosques and has also bought cars for some Muslim clerics to ease their mobility.

In health, he has been instrumental in various capacities. He is credited for the construction and equipping fully functional marital Warda in at Busowa health centre 2 and Buwunga Health Center 3.

Past clashes while still serving as SG may also return to bite the minister in the contest against a stronger and more prominent opponent like Silwany. As SG, it was widely rumoured that Lumumba enjoyed a highly rocky relationship with her immediate successor, Richard Todwong who was her deputy at the time. In her relationship with Party Electoral Commission Chief, Tanga Odoi, there is nothing hidden for their clashes were always in the public. IIt’stherefore highly likely that some of the toes Lumumba might have stepped on during her mixed tenure at the helm of the party in power could seek to settle a score when another opportunity presents itself.

However, Kasule Lumumba still retains an advantage due to his thick army of allies she has built over the years. She is a known ally of current chairman LCV Kasajja Davidson Mulumba, and NRM district Chairperson, Mr Mutamba Musa, among others. These still harbour memories of the good things they experienced when their woman basked in prosperity as SG.