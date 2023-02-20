The National Coordinator for the Diaspora Wing of ” Team Chairman – MK, Juma Mpendo Akiiki has revealed that the big things so far achieved by the Muhoozi Movement in Uganda and abroad are not by mistake but the true fruits of hard work and better organisation.

Mr Mpendo was speaking shortly after the unveiling of the coordination committee for the Muhoizi Movement group in the United States of America- USA.

In the new announcements, Ambassador Francis Nkuusa who heads Team Chairman MK Project US Chapter appointed Mr Mukasa Edward to deputise him whereas Omumbejja Dr Barbara Nkuusa will head the chapter’s media affairs.

Others on the seven-member committee are; Henry Sserwanga who will head planning and finance and Eng. Mbabazi Debbie is the designated General Secretary.

Moses Mbazira and Mutto Robert will be in charge of mobilisation and logistics and accountability respectively.

The chapter follows its counterparts in other diaspora countries like the UK, Germany, South Africa, the and United Arab Emirates, among others who have already established we’ll organised leadership structures.

Mr Mpendo who has been a key cog in coordinating the different diaspora chapters for their domestic activities told Watchdog that such first-class organisation has been key in transmitting the movement’s gospel the far and wide it has reached in such a short time and promises a lot more to come.

” The success of any movement depends on the commitment of its members and the good planning of its leaders. As things stand, everyone can see the direction we are taking. It clearly shows we are ready to take our country forward in a smooth way any time the opportunity comes.” Mpendo said.

On friction with other NRM forces, Mpendo laughed off those trying to place a wedge between the MK Army and President Museveni, noting these are alie camps that can never fight one another for any reason.

” We shall take power at any time and without any fight. That one, I want to assure the country. We are President Museveni and President Museveni is us and those that are waiting for us to fight will be disappointed.

Nor do’s words seem to rhyme with General Muhoozi Keinerugaba’s recent submission wherein he seemed to clarify that his candidature at the next general election will only be sanctioned by his father General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Muhoozi is still a serving army officer and he is therefore barred from participating in active politics lest he is retired from the force by President Museveni as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.