Suspended NUP Busoga Coordinator Moses Bigirwa has warned the Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among that his battle with her may be just beginning and far from over.

The self proclaimed General was speaking shortly after a court ruling in which he was cleared in the defamation charges against Speaker Among.

Last year, the former Kamuli Municipality MP trended online after he was arrested and sent to Kitalya State Prison for allegedly trying to extort Among of Shillings 100 millions.

In a ruling read today, Monday 31 at Buganda Road Court, presiding judge Kamasanyi dismissed the case, declaring Bigirwa and three others free birds as a result.

Although it was alleged that the NUP stalwart was held for extorting the Speaker, the charge sheet before Court included defamation and computer misuse charges.

The particular judgment was passed on the basis of, among others, lack of merit, lack of sufficient evidence, failure of State witnesses to appear before the court and Among’s failure to appear to testify against Bigirwa.

Upon receiving the judgement, Bigirwa declared the war is just beginning between him and the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament whom he accused of destabilising him politically in Busoga.

” Let me take this opportunity to inform Hon Anita Among that you have many people you joke with but I am not one of them.

You have engulfed the whole opposition and you used my fellow party members to disorganise my political work in Eastern Uganda because you want to be overall political commander. I Gen Bigirwa Moses PPF006 will not allow your political mafiarism to occupy Eastern Uganda.” Bigirwa rapped.