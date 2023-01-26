Suspended NUP boss Moses Bigirwa has accused his party officials of hobnobbing with the ruling government to target his political allies in Kamuli for repression.

Bigirwa was among the five top NUP leaders who were suspended with the Party Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya citing a degeneration in morals for the axe.

Bigirwa, whose furnace hot rivalry with fellow leader Pr Andrew Muwanguzi led him to the axe has stunningly revealed that the latter has been swarming Kamuli town with heavy police deployed to guard him while he unleashes terror on fellow NUP leaders who support Bigirwa.

The self-styled General also questions the manner in which he was suspended suggesting a dark force from those who reign over the party at Kamwokya.

He notes that much as Kyagulanyi had set up a committee to investigate his alleged misconduct, he fails to make sense of the fact that his nemesis is now enjoying protection from both Kamwokya and the government through Uganda police to terrorise members of his own house.

Below is Bigirwa’s Stinging Letter to the NUP Principal, Mr Kyagulanyi

To the President NUP

H E Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu. Kyaliwange.

Through the SG

Mr President you took a decision to Suspend me from My Official Capacity together with four others and you constituted a committee of five competent leaders to investigate our conduct. In my understanding, I thought that your directive was done in the best interest of our Party.

I am surprised to see Muwanguzi moving with the Police officers in Kamuli town arresting Party leaders day and night. Last week on Wednesday night, Kamuli Police arrested Mr Kavuma Badru the Chairperson NUP Kamuli Municipality at KBS radio immediately after a radio talk show, Mr Amuvin Julius the NUP Registrar Kamuli Municipality was also arrested while have supper that very night.

The atmosphere at Kamuli Police station shows that they are working under instructions from above and Muwanguzi has threatened every body especially party leaders who tried to follow up the arrests of the our comrades that “that the President is going to dismiss you from the party if you don’t leave these issues, that you ordered him to dismantle my team which I move with, that the SG is aware about the ongoing arrests of the party members and have facilitated the process. By doing so, other big NRM guys got interested in this matter. This was Proved yesterday at the Chief Magistrate Court of Kamuli where our comrades were brought to appear before the court. NRM guys in Kamuli town were at the Court making many phone calls to their superiors with in the NRM from Busoga subregion and Eastern at large especially from Speaker Anita Among.

Since the Referendum of 2005 that opened Multiparty political space, all Parties have faced internal challenges amongst the members I witnessed it in Dp, in UPC it was the same, FDC they used to box each other at their Hdqtrs which led to the departure of Hon Betty Kamya, Gen Muntu among others but I have never seen any Party Member from those Parties using the State Police to arrest fellow members regardless of the disagreement.

Since when did NUP’s interests begin to match with NRM’s? I saw it Yesterday. If the Committee was constituted to investigate our Conduct, let it do it’s work and give it’s findings. If they find that there are criminal Acts which were done by the Party members from Kamuli branch, then they will recommend action. In the letter you ordered for our compliance and non involvement in the Operations of the Party but Muwanguzi is busy selecting people who will appear before the committee when they come on ground and I thought he was suspended to, or he was used as a conduit but the real target was different.

Therefore Mr President as an ordinary Member I wanted to know whether the Committee was Constituted in the best interest of the Party or the Judgement was already on table even before the committee was put in place?

I wanted to know the direction where we are taking the Revolution, because It was My first time to see NRM guys to celebrate the action which was done by the Opposition party and share notice on how to arrest and detain the Oppressed. As this photo shows I trust your lead but I am not blind.

*Gen Bigirwa Moses* PPFOO5 Mp Kamuli Municipality

