Fired National Unity Platform (NUP) Busoga Coordinator Bigirwa Moses has dauntlessly moved following his embarrassing suspension from the party leadership a fortnight ago.

Bigiewa was among the five NUP Busoga leaders who were suspended from their positions two weeks ago by Bobi Wine through Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya.

Others are; Andrew Muwanhuzi, Mukuve Jamal, Bamu Lulenzi and Saulo Nsongambi.

In his very first public appearance following the development, Bigirwa stunned locals in Kamuli on Friday after he turned up for several functions without his characteristic NUP symbol of the umbrella.

He first appeared at Kabukye in Kamuli Municipality where hundreds of his disciples greeted him with enthusiasm and excitement.

He was later joined by his recently wedded wife Col Fanta and headed North of the Municipality for a Kuhingira ceremony of a Banyarwanda family in Kagumba, Bugabula North County.

There, he outrageously engaged locals on the need for change in Uganda even though members of the host family were predominantly NRM supporters. The excited Bigirwa who was clad in a black suit and a red neck tie glanced by his wife, Col Fanta in a purely Kinyarwanda outfit noted that this was his second experience of the traditional marriage ceremony of the Bavandimwe.

What was shocking, however, is that Bigirwa did not move with his characteristic umbrella which was replaced with the Uganda flag.

In a statement issued later on his social media handles, Bigirwa seemed to make his feelings clear after revealing that he and his disciples in Kamuli miss the umbrella(NUP) but will not relent in seeking for change of regime in the country nonetheless.

” We miss the umbrella but life will continue and the struggle will also continue.” Bigirwa wrote before signing with his self-assigned People Power rank of ” Gen Bigirwa Moses PPF005, and the slogan People Power Our Power.

Bobi Wine, the NUP President and his Secretary General Rubongoya have heavily been castigated over how he handled the issue of the fights among his top leaders in Busoga. It ought to be recalled that it was in Busoga that Wine gained the most support in the 2021 elections besides Buganda where he hails. He stunned President Museveni who had held the sub-region as a stronghold since 1996 by winning in nine out of the eleven districts.