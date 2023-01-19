First General Muhoozi Keinerugaba has set microbloging social netweork- Twitter on fire after announcing arrangements for the celebration of his 49th birthday later this year.

The former Commander of the UPDF’s Land Forces is slated to clock 49 in April.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Muhoozi declared that this year’s birthday celebrations will be held in Kigali.

He also announced that Maj General Paul Rutagambwa Kagame will be the overall overseer of the function.

I am glad to announce that my 49th birthday will be held in Kigali. The most beautiful City in East Africa. My uncle, President Paul Kagame will supervise all activities.” Muhoozi tweeted.

No sooner had he pressed the publish button than thousands of his followers flooded the comments section responding with zeal and enthusiasm.

Balaam Barugahara, a key crusader of the Muhoozi Presidency was one of the first to respond. He begged the first son to allow a pre party to be held in Kabale on the way to the main event in Kigali. ” And the Kasiki should be held in Kabale on the way to Kigali.” Balaaam begged.

Mbaho Joshua, also on Twitter said; ” We thank HE Paul Kagame for his love to his nephew and our next President. Ugaqda and Rwanda are one.”

A one Muwonge Abu was excited, noting that the event will present his first opportunity to visit the Rwandan Capital. ” I will be in Kigali for the first time. ” He responded.

As for Frank Gashuma, another of the MK Army top dogs,he seemed to rival Balaam on the Kasiki Venue as he pushed for Masaka over Kabale. “The Kasiki must be in Masaka.” He demanded.