Hajjat Hadijja Namyalo the Special Presidential advisor and national coordinator office of the NRM national chairman –Kyambogo has encouraged youth to continue demanding for the accountability from their leaders in order to fight against misuse of government funds.

Hajjat Namyalo says government releases huge amounts of money annually to fight poverty but many youth remain unemployed.

She made the remarks yesterday while meeting NRM leaders, local leaders, NRM mobilizers and supporters from formal and informal sectors at Kasangati Muslim primary school in Wakiso district.

The Special Presidential advisor called for an urgent audit on all government officials and agencies to recover all stolen monies meant to benefit the populace.

“We need to know who is stealing this money because this is our mandate as citizens of Uganda to demand accountability.” Namyalo noted.

She urged residents to embrace Government programs like Emyooga, PDM in order to reduce poverty and work to improve incomes at household level.

The Kasangati NRM fraternity under one voice endorsed the president to contest as party flag bearer in the 2026 presidential elections. They also pledged to mobilize for him to ensure landslide victory in Buganda region.