The chairman for the Forum for Democratic Change Amb. Wasswa Birigwa has asked members of the opposition to stop bickering with each other.

Speaking on one of the local televisions NBS TV on Wednesday, Birigwa said that the ongoing war of words on social media by supporters of the opposition is only benefiting their opponent, National Resistance Movement. (NRM).

Last week, a section of opposition politicians headed by Dr. Kizza Besigye launched a new pressure group called People’s Front for Transition (PFT). During the launch, the four-time presidential candidate, Dr. Besigye, noted that the new front will be used to oust President Museveni from power before 2026.

“We have tested all ways to oust Museveni and I am an expert in this. We tried to vote but we all agreed that a vote alone will not take us anywhere. We are here to gather to fight outside the possibility of an election. Those who think that an election will take us anywhere can continue, but we are here to fight on our own.”

However, on the day of the launch, the National Unity Platform NUP (leading opposition party currently) and Democratic Party (DP) were not present which birthed a lot of criticism accusing them (PFT) of forming a movement to fight NUP.

The entire social media was washed with verbal attacks from each side. One of the remarkable tweets was from the FDC president Patrick Amuriat Oboi “Leading Opposition in Parliament doesn’t have to lead any struggle against a dictator if they don’t wish, are not prepared or cannot. Mandela led the struggle against Apartheid SA from outside parliament FDC official doesn’t need anybody’s permission to struggle.”

Although Dr. Besigye came out explained why NUP did not join them, the verbal war on social media is still going on “I engaged them in great detail and the leadership was very receptive of what we are doing, they showed enthusiasm to be part of this but later, I think they engaged their other colleagues and developed second thoughts.”

To cool the ongoing fire, Amb. Birigwa has asked all the sides to cease fire because their ongoing attacks benefit none of them but their enemy whom they are struggling to topple off.

“You can’t force anybody to come to the Front. We want whoever wishes to join when they are ready. We shall not force people to join. It is not a crime not to be in the PFT. There is no rift between FDC and NUP simply because NUP hasn’t joined the PFT.”

Adding, “I think these social media attacks are being sponsored by the government. Ask yourself this question, who benefits from the attacks on Dr. Besigye and Hon. Kyagulanyi? It’s the government.”

On the issue of the front lining Dr. Besigye to fight NUP’s president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Birigwa refuted and said, it’s FDC that initiated the font and asked Besigye to lead it as it gains momentum.

“Dr. Kizza Besigye was reluctant to lead the Front. He wanted to participate while someone else led. We are the ones who encouraged him to lead the Front just for the start as we establish it.”